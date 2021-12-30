Navya Nanda Relishes the Winter Season in Delhi With Her Family Around a Desi Bonfire

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, is presently in Delhi with her parents, Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. On Wednesday, Navya posted a slew of new photos to her Instagram account, showing how she’s savouring Delhi’s winter with “chai and charpai." Navya can be seen in one of the photos roasting marshmallows over a bonfire while sitting comfortably on a charpai (cot) and sipping tea. Navya can be seen in one photo holding a stick with marshmallows on it, while another showcases her drinking a cup of tea. Another photo shows the 24-year-old with her father, Nikhil Nanda. She captioned the pictures in Hindi, “चाय & चारपाई & (chai and charpai)."

Navya’s simplicity was admired by fans who were overjoyed to see the photos. “Dilli ki Sardi.. and a place by fireside. What more to ask for…" wrote a user. Another netizen wrote to Navya, saying, “you are a simply stunning and beautiful woman who is going to achieve greatness due to her work, talent and dedication to her craft. Just be yourself and most important of all be happy and healthy as nothing is more important than that."

Mother Shweta Bachchan also shared a few selfies with Navya, captioning them “Marshmellow’d."

Navya’s birthday was earlier this month. Shweta celebrated the occasion by posting a photo on Instagram. The image depicted a young, grumpy Navya. She also has birthday balloons in her hand. “Happy Birthday PRECIOUS. Shine your light bright everywhere you go ♥️," the proud mother wrote.

Navya, an entrepreneur, is not interested in pursuing a career in Bollywood like her grandparents Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, uncle Abhishek Bachchan, and aunt Aishwarya Rai. She previously stated in an interview that she would like to work for his father’s family business, the Escorts Group. Navya is the co-founder of Aara Health, an online healthcare platform for women, as well as the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation that aims to provide women with economic empowerment opportunities.

