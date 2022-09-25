Navya Nanda Talks About 'Conflicts and Arguments' Between Herself, Mom Shweta and Nani Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has collaborated with her mom Shweta Bachchan and nani Jaya Bachchan for a podcast titled What The Hell Navya. Currently streaming on an audio platform, the podcast reveals the unheard stories of the three generations of the Bachchan family. In a recent interview, Navya talked about the podcast and shared that the idea of it came from three different generations expressing their opinions on different subjects.

“Three different generations with three different opinions can voice things to one another, and we just wanted everybody to have a chance to hear that, listening in to what our equation is like. That’s really what this entire podcast is about," she told E-Times.

On being asked who is the most unfiltered among them, Navya mentioned that it’s definitely her nani, Jaya Bachchan. “I think that question has a very self-explanatory answer. It’s definitely my nani. But it’s a trait we really respect her for, as well," she said.

However, Navya also added that it’s her mother Shweta Bachchan who is the best conversationalist. “She’s actually really well read, like you heard. She also listens to a lot of podcasts and I think she knows a lot about current affairs. She can talk to anybody about absolutely anything. I think she’s probably the best conversationalist in the family," the young starkid added.

During the interaction, Navya also talked about ‘conflicts and arguments’ between the three and shared that they are not very disconnected. Navya explained that even though they indulge into a lot of arguments, in the end they come together.

“But though we have different opinions, I think in the end we always come together and kind of meet in the middle. We are not so far disconnected from each other. We pretty much believe in the same things, but of course, there is a lot of conflict and a lot of arguments, over a lot of different things, which you will be able to listen to," Navya told the entertainment portal.

