Navya Naveli Goes OMG As Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 Star Nakul Mehta Meets OG Ram Kapoor; See Pic

Ektaa Kapoor’s one of most popular and loved shows is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. It was fronted by Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar and their chemistry as Ram and Priya was an instant hit among the audience. Such was its popularity that Ektaa decided to have a reboot of the show, featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. While both seasons have a different fan base, Nakuul’s recent photo with the original Ram Kapoor united the fandom and left them in for a treat.

Recently, Nakuul Mehta, who became a household name for portraying the character of Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, posted a photo on Instagram. The photo features Nakuul posing happily with Ram Kapoor. In the snap, Nakuul can be seen wearing a white shirt and trousers, while Ram donned a blue shirt. The caption read, “Ram Kapoors in the Multiverse of Happiness.’

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli was among the first to react to the pic. She commented, “Omg! ❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻."

The photo instantly sent the fans into a frenzy. One user wrote, “When Ram meet Ram”, while another user said, “Hahaha Bade Acche Lagte Hain multiverse saga”.

Check out the photo here-

On the work front, Nakuul Mehta started his career with the romantic serial Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, along with his current onscreen co-star Disha Parmar. As per reports, Nakuul and Disha have quit the show, as makers are planning for a time jump. A source revealed to ETimes that replacing the couple will be difficult as many episodes of the show have been telecast. The source also shared, “If a few scenes have to be shot with them, which will be later shown in flashback- that will be done in December or January. Still, two months to go; the leap is being planned for January end."

Nakuul also starred in other shows like Ishqbaaz, I Don’t Watch TV and in the two seasons of Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

