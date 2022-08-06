Navya Naveli Looks Too Adorable in Childhood Picture, Uncle Abhishek Bachchan Asks for Photo Credit

Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the most adored star kids of the lot. Despite not venturing into the field of acting, Navya has managed to carve a successful path for herself by becoming an entrepreneur. Unlike her peers, Navya is quite privy about her personal life. However, just like any other Gen-Z kid, she likes to share pictures on her social media handles.

On Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter took to her Instagram handle to post an adorable throwback picture of herself from her childhood. The young star kid can be seen relishing a cotton candy as she pouts and looks upwards quite unaware and unbothered that she is being clicked. Donning a red outfit, the throwback snap made celebs and netizens gush over her cuteness. She wrote in the caption, “Sweet Like Sugar(with a pink lollypop emoji)". The lovely picture attracted several endearing comments.

Take a look:

While Abhishek Bachchan commented, “What about photo cred?", celebs like Zoya Akhtar and Maheep Kapoor responded with red heart emojis. Even her mother Shweta Nanda commented, “Drama Drama Drama". Following this trajectory, several other fans left their compliments too. One of them wrote, “You look really cute Didi!!", another fan commented, “Such a pretty picture!"

Earlier this week, Navya had shared another throwback picture on her Instagram story which featured her late grandmother Ritu Nanda along with herself and her brother Agastya Nanda. In the picture, Navya was sporting a red sweater and blue denim. Her hair was tied in a ponytail as she smiled candidly for the camera. On the other hand, Ritu Nanda donned a black saree, with copper-coloured work on the borders. The wholesome trio looked picture perfect as Navya termed the snap as ‘precious’.

For the unversed, Navya Nanda runs a women-centric health tech company named Aara Health focused on building, creating, and providing scientifically backed affordable healthcare products and services to women in India. During an interaction with Indulge Express, when the star kid was asked what made her foray into healthcare, she had revealed, “Aara Health is a women’s healthcare platform that I co-founded with three other women. We know how women’s health is often stigmatised — we shy away from talking about our bodies openly. Even though the four of us come from a privileged background, we realised that it is difficult to connect openly and get access to information and products. That is why we created a platform that we would use — a platform where women feel safe to come and talk about their bodies, health, ask questions and also get access to products."

