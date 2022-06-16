Navya Naveli Nanda And Her Dad 'Exploring the World' Together; Mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda Reacts

Navya Naveli Nanda is enjoying the best time of her life in Japan. Though Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter has maintained her distance from the film world, she is quite popular among the masses. Away from home, Navya is currently in Japan and she has been sharing glimpses of her vacay with her followers. From treating us to the night view of Osaka to sharing how she spent her Sunday in Kyoto, Navya’s travel diaries will make you green with envy. Recently, Navya shared a picture of herself, and this time, she was accompanied by her travel partner, who is none other than her father and businessman Nikhil Nanda.

In the snap, Navya is seen resting her head on her father’s shoulder as the father-daughter duo poses for the lenses. Sharing the adorable picture, Navya wrote, “Just me and my dad exploring the world together."

Navya’s outfits throughout her vacation in Japan, so far, have given the girl-next-door vibes. She has kept it simple yet chic. In this snap, she wore a graphic white t-shirt and paired it with high-waist jeans. Nikhil, on the other hand, donned his black suit paired with a white shirt and blue jeans.

As soon as Navya shared the post, her family and friends flooded the comments section with adorable reactions. Her mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda called the picture “the cutest" while Neetu Kapoor, the aunt of Nikhil Nanda, wrote, “Too adorable, both of you."

