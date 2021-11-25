Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Nanda to Appear on Amitabh Bachchan's KBC13

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Nanda along with his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda were recently seen on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is hosted by the superstar. Big B shared the photo with a beautiful caption writing that “Daughters be the best”.

The mother-daughter duo will occupy the hot seat to mark the 1000th episode of the quiz show.

Bachchan also shared a post on his blog confirming the news of her daughter and granddaughter appearing in the show. In the blog post he wrote," In the early hours of the morning, I rise and thoughts run to the incompleteness of the missive that reaches over 5000, and the left over of the night before at work, comes chasing the mind, of having completed the thousandth KBC episode, yes 1000 episodes since its introduction to the World of Television in the year of our making 2000."

Advertisement

"So yes, the 1000th episode on the platform of Kaun Banega Crorepati, was given its due importance and the request by the Channel to bring in the family on that revered and feared Hot Seat, was accepted."

The comment section of the post has been flooded with heart emojis by his fans and other actors. Ranveer Singh commented heart emojis and wrote, ”Oh Wow”. Actress Mouni Roy also commented heart emojis depicting her love for the picture. Bhumi Pednekar also showed her appreciation for the photo by commenting clapping emojis in the comments section.

Talking further about the evergreen star, Big B isquite active on social media. He recently shared the trailer of Abhishek Bacchan’s upcoming film “Bob Biswas” with the caption that says, ”I am proud to say you are my son”

On the work front, the superstar was recently seen in the film Chehre with Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty.

Advertisement

Bachchan has hosted 12 seasons of this show with the exception of season 3 that was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. The show has been the highest grosser on the TRP charts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.