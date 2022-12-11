Home » News » Movies » Navya Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi Almost Confirm Dating Rumour, Spotted in Same Car; Video Goes Viral

Navya Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi Almost Confirm Dating Rumour, Spotted in Same Car; Video Goes Viral

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli are reportedly in a relationship for a while. Even a few weeks ago, Navya was spotted outside Siddhant's house.

Last Updated: December 11, 2022, 09:16 IST

Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi seemingly confirm dating rumours with their latest joint appearance. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda, who is the granddaughter of Bollywood megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, appeared to confirm their romance rumours as they were spotted together for the first time. The duo was photographed leaving Amritpal Singh’s birthday party in the same car.

Navya and Siddhant, who are rumoured to be dating for a while now, gave major couple goals as they were twinning in red. Navya looked stunning in a red strapless dress, while Siddhant looked dapper in a colour-coordinated shirt. A video of them sitting together in the car has gone viral on social media. In the video, Navya can’t stop blushing as paparazzi capture her and Siddhant.

While Siddhant and Navya have never admitted to being in a relationship, paparazzi often tease the rumoured couple with each other’s name whenever they are spotted. A few weeks ago, Navya was photographed outside Siddhant’s house.

Most recently, during a promotional event of Phone Bhoot, Siddhant was asked to share one rumour about him that he wished was actually true. To this, Siddhant indirectly addressed his dating rumours with Navya. He said, “That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true."

On the professional front, Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in comedy-horror film Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film showcases the bizarre business signed up between two young ghostbusters (Siddhant and Ishaan Khatter) and a ghost who uses a telephone line to carry out their business of catching supernatural entities.

first published: December 11, 2022, 08:25 IST
last updated: December 11, 2022, 09:16 IST
