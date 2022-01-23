Navya Naveli Nanda Flaunts 'White Hair', Gets Approval From Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter might not be a part of the film industry but she is very active on social media and has a separate follower base of her own. She often drops pictures of hers which instantly become viral. Recently, she shared a photo on Instagram flaunting a couple of white hair strands and her fans are just loving it. Not just fans, she got a thumbs up from her uncle Abhishek Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar and Angad Bedi among others. In the photo, she is seen wearing a pink saree matched with elegant earrings and a neckpiece. She captioned the photo as, “🌸🌝 ft. my white hair :)"

Jr Bachchan took to the comment section to praise his niece and left an emoji.

Angad Bedi wrote, “Sooo sooo nice @navyananda ❤️" Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote left a heart emoji.

Navya is the daughter of Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda, chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited.

A couple of days back, she dropped a monochromatic photo of hers which even left Deepika Padukone stunned. In the mood for coffee, Navya was seen comfortably sitting on a couch, with the widest smile.

A Fordham University graduate, Navya started the NGO Project Naveli and co-founded Aara Health. She has opened up about not pursuing a career in films. She instead wanted to follow her father’s footsteps into business. She has been working for women’s empowerment and advocating for having more women entrepreneurs.

