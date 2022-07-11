Navya Naveli Nanda Papped With Siddhant Chaturvedi in Bandra; Are They Dating?

Siddhant Chaturvedi is one of the most promising actors in the Hindi film industry. The 29-year-old has impressed both critics and audience alike with his terrific work in movies like Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Gehraiyaan. Recently, Siddhant was papped with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

If reports are to be believed, Siddhant and Navya are dating. According to a report in ETimes, Siddhant and Navya were spotted together when the Gully Boy star was visiting a producer’s office in Bandra. When Siddhant’s car pulled up to the office building to pick him up, the eagle-eyed paparazzi saw a girl sitting in the back seat. Interestingly, the girl was trying to hide her face from the cameras. However, when the cameras started clicking, it was revealed that the girl was none other than Navya Naveli Nanda.

For the past few months, fans of Siddhant and Navya have been speculating about the relationship status of the two. Navya getting papped with Siddhant will only fuel rumours of a serious relationship between the two. Both Siddhant and Navya haven’t commented on their relationship to date. However, both of them liked each other’s Instagram posts and also wrote a few cryptic comments.

Siddhant is an avid social media user and posts stunning pictures on Instagram. Siddhant has cultivated a loyal fan base with his acting chops and charming smile. In April, the Inside Edge actor shared a shirtless mirror selfie of himself on Instagram. Navya liked his cool Instagram post.

Navya also has an impressive presence on Instagram and often shares stunning pictures of herself.

The 25-year-old is a true fashionista and is known for making heads turn with her gorgeous looks. Navya is also very outspoken about the social and economic independence of women.

