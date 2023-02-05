Abhishek Bachchan’s acting career may not have been as extensive as that of his father, Amitabh Bachchan, but the actor has carved out a spot for himself in the Hindi film industry. Jr. Bachchan, as he is called by his fans and colleagues, has portrayed a number of memorable roles in movies like Dhoom, Sarkar, Guru, Raavan and Yuva that no one else could have possibly performed any better.He is also known for setting ideal family man goals on social media. The Bachchan family, especially Amitabh Bachchan, often takes trips down memory lane to share photos from Abhishek’s childhood.

As the Dasvi actor celebrates his 47 birthday today, several celebs from the industry extended special greetings to the actor. And to make Jr Bachchan’s day special, the granddaughter of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda shared beautiful throwback pictures to wish actor-uncle Abhishek Bachchan.

Advertisement

Navya took to Instagram Stories, and shared a collage featuring happy moments of hers with ‘mamu’ Abhishek. She was all smiles she posed with him from her childhood days. She called him ‘the best’ and sent loads of ‘love’ to mark the occasion. In one of them, Navya twinned with him in red and cuddled him. In another picture, Abhishek held baby Navya’s hand at an event. She wore a white ethnic suit with matching hairband while Abhishek sported a black look in blazer and pants. In other picture, Abhishek clicked a sweet selfie with his niece. The two smiled bright as they posed for the camera.

In the end, Navya also posted an unseen photo with Abhishek from his event with many fans in the background, and wrote, “@Bachchan" with heart, cake and party popper emojis. She captioned the collage, “Happy birthday to the best there is! I love you. @bachchan."

Advertisement

In December, last year, Abhishek wished Navya Naveli on her 25th birthday with a throwback picture featuring himself and his niece and wrote, “Happy birthday to my music partner! Love you @navyananda."

Read all the Latest Movies News here