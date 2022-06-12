Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Pictures from Her Trip to Kyoto, Fan Asks ‘Where Is MC Sher?’; See Post

Rumours of Gehraiyaan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dating Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has been growing stronger with each passing day. Earlier, the actor had almost confirmed that they are dating with his cryptic post on ‘noodles’ after Navya posted pictures from her trip to Japan. Now, as she dropped her pictures from Kyoto, some fans wondered where Siddhant is!

Navya Naveli Nanda, who is on a vacation to Japan, dropped some beautiful pictures from Kyoto. Donning a kasa (the Japanese hat) and what looks like a blue oversized kimono, Navya looked like the perfect tourist. Not just that, she also posted pictures of Japanese delicacies and the places that she visited. She captioned the post as, “A Sunday in Kyoto." See the pictures here:

Sir actress Tillotoma Shome commented, “Aaaah Meiji dark chocolate, seaweed paprika crisps, good soy sauce and wasabi dreams." Maheep Kapoor and Akshat Ranjan dropped a red heart while Karisma Kapoor dropped a blue heart emoji. Her fans commented on how beautiful she was looking, One fan wrote, “Cuto in Kyoto should be an appropriate caption." Another wrote, “I know a lot of young girls who are inspired by you. Way to go." Another called her a ‘Japanese Doll’. However, one comment that attracted our attention was, “where is MC Sher?" MC Sher refers to Siddhant Chaturvedi’s character from Gully Boy.

Siddhant Chaturvedi had confirmed that he is not single after the release of Gehraiyaan. The actor had hidden the identity of his ladylove, and revealed that she is very secure and added, “I think she knows I can’t do better than her." However, with their posts and from their comments, fans were able to deduce that Siddhant might be dating Navya Naveli Nanda.

Siddhant has quite a few films in his kitty. He will be seen in Phoen Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He is currently shooting for Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan alongside Ananya Pandey and Adarsh Gourav.

