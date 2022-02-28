Navya Naveli Nanda’s Candid Impresses Bestie Suhana Khan, Calls Her 'Cuuutie'

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda often treats fans with her pretty pictures on social media. On Monday, Navya shared a series of pictures on Instagram where she was seen enjoying a drive around the city. Founder of nonprofit Project Naveli, Navya wore a bright pink t-shirt along with a black hat. Needless to say, she looked absolutely stunning. The pictures, captured in motion, showed Navya beaming for the camera.

The 25-year-old daughter of Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda shared the picture on Instagram and wrote “days" accompanied with a Sun emoji, making it read Sundays. Among others, Navya’s childhood friend and daughter of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan was quick to compliment her. “Cutie," Suhana wrote. The comment section of Navya’s post is flooded with heart and fire emojis.

Advertisement

In her previous Instagram post, Navya was seen posing for the camera wearing neutral shades. The co-founder of Aara Health wore a beige shade turtleneck along with a pair of off-white pants as she sat next to rows of potted plants indoors. Navya’s picture was complemented by Suhana who commented, “So pretty". Celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha described Navya’s picture as, “very entrepreneurial." Shweta had also complimented her daughter with a red heart emoticon in the comments.

Coming from a family of Bollywood’s notable personalities, Navya often accompanies her mother and grandmother Jaya Bachchan in their fashion pursuits. Last week, Navya and the two generations of women in her family were seen wearing stunning creations by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Navya wore a multi-coloured lehenga which came in peacock blue dominant shade.

Navya is a proud feminist and runs Aara Health, an online healthcare platform for women, with Mallika Sahney, Ahilya Mehta, and Pragya Saboo. Her organisation aims to bridge the country’s healthcare gender gap by building a secure virtual healthcare platform for women. With Project Naveli, Navya’s organisation provides resources, networking opportunities, mentorship, guidance, and community support to female entrepreneurs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.