Navya Naveli Nanda's Latest Instagram Pics Leave Deepika Padukone Stunned; See Here

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, is a leading Gen-Z voice in philanthropy. The young entrepreneur sticks her neck out for the causes she believes in and simultaneously indulges in the simple pleasures of social media. Navya’s proclivity for wearing comfortable clothes and getting unpretentious pictures clicked is palpable from her social media feed. In the mood for coffee, Navya was seen comfortably sitting on a couch, with the widest smile.

With these unreserved portraits, Navya flaunts her love for candid and monochrome images. Navya’s Instagram timeline is brimming with pieces that she wears to different settings, in the process breaking several myths about the at-home dressing concept. With a closet full of tank tops, classic shirts, summery dresses, and more, Navya effortlessly gives the snug dressing a spin. To caption the post, Navya used a coffee emoji, possibly hinting at her current mood.

Many followers of Navya turned fans and cheerleaders in the comments space. The most relatable compliment came from none other than Deepika Padukone, who wrote, “Beauty!" Maheep Kapoor, the mother of Navya’s BFF Shanaya Kapoor, also showered love on the post.

Recently, Navya dropped the sweetest comment on her grandfather’s photo. Amitabh shared an image of himself on Instagram as he returned to sets. Dressed in a white sweatshirt, the veteran looked suave in the image. Replying to the post, Navya asked, “Can I have this hoodie?"

Navya is the daughter of Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda, chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited.

In a few pictures shared earlier by Navya, she looked pretty in a white cardigan. The red ribbon tied on her hair stood apart in the image. The post was captioned with a red heart. Shweta commented, “Navya,what an inspired caption."

A Fordham University graduate, Navya started the NGO Project Naveli and co-founded Aara Health. She has opened up about not pursuing a career in films. She instead wanted to follow her father’s footsteps into business. She has been working for women’s empowerment and advocating for having more women entrepreneurs.

