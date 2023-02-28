Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making the headlines lately but for all the wrong reasons. After his wife Aaliya Siddiqui’s accusations against him, his brother now opened up about the actor in a recent interview. Talking about Aaliya, Nawaz’s brother Shamas said that she has taken a lot. They used to be close friends even before she got married to Nawaz. He also talked about why he stopped working with his brother.

Actress Kangana Ranaut has yet again targeted the ‘Bollywood mafia’. Taking to Twitter, the actress claimed that ‘bhikhari film mafia’ has confused her ‘attitude’ with ‘arrogance’. She believes that the confusion is because she doesn’t ‘giggle’, ‘item number’ or ‘dance numbers’. She added many tried to ‘declare (her) mad and tried to jail (her).’

In a shocking turn of events, BTS singer Jungkook has deleted his Instagram account and the app on his phone. Jeon Jungkook confirmed he is no longer a part of the platform and said that he would connect with fans over Weverse. He added that he might never return to the platform.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently shooting for her upcoming action web series Citadel. The actress, along with Varun Dhawan, are headlining the Indian version of the series. She recently shared a BTS photo from the sets giving a glimpse of her wounded hands. Samantha shared the photo of her wounded hands on her Instagram Story. Blood stains and injury marks can be seen on her fingers.

Reportedly, Samantha would be seen performing some high-octane action sequences in the web series.

On Tuesday, several pics of Salman Khan’s new look, in which he dons a rare ponytail is going viral on social media. The actor’s new look is for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, sees the actor looking dapper in a black t-shirt. The superstar is seen flaunting his signature beard, with a black hat on. Needless to say, Salman is looking handsome as always and his fans are super impressed with his new experiment.

