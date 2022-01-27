Nawazuddin Siddiqui Builds A New Mansion In Mumbai, Names It After His Father

Like almost every other actor in the country, Nawazuddin Siddiqui too reached Mumbai with hopes and dreams of becoming something big. It all started for him with a small role in Aamir Khan’s Sarfarosh in 1999. Nawazuddin has since appeared in many films in minor roles before making a carving a niche for himself and proving that he is a powerful performer.

While Nawazuddin continues to deliver memorable performances, the actor has now reportedly bought a house in Mumbai. According to Pinkvilla, Nawazuddin is now a proud owner of a bungalow in Mumbai. The house of his dreams took 3 years to complete. Inspired by his old house in the village, the structure of the actor’s new abode has been renovated by himself. Nawaz reportedly turned into an interior designer to get the desired look for his bungalow. The report said that the National School Drama alum has named the place, Nawab, after his father.

Pictures of the house were widely shared. The photos revealed that the actor painted his mansion all white, giving it a regal look.

The actor, whose professional life got a new lease with power-packed performances on OTT platforms, shocked everyone after he slammed producers for lowering the quality of content recently. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor declared his decision to not star in web series anymore. He called out the public relations machinery for engaging in promotions of every show in the same tone. Nawazzuddin argued that such marketing schemes create confusion in the audience, as nobody can distinguish between truly good content and bad ones. “A lot of actors have now forayed into that space, but I’m not someone who believes in herd mentality," he asserted, adding he will be “open to doing web films because it gives an actor a global platform."

