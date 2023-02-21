Days after Nawazudiin Siddiqui was accused of abandoning his house help Sapna Robin Masih in Dubai with no food or money, it has now been reported that the Bollywood actor has cleared all pending dues of the 20-year-old.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, who is representing the actor’s wife Aaliya in the divorce controversy, took to Twitter to share an update on Sapna’s case. “Sapna has been paid her dues by representatives of @Nawazuddin_S & she has managed to board her flight back to India. Thank you everyone for your concern," he wrote.

“For people who were questioning the poor girl or blaming her about reading scripted dialogues have their answers," the lawyer added.

This comes days after the lawyer also shared a teary video of the 20-year-old Sapna. In the clip, the househelp was seen breaking down as she claimed that she was left stranded in Dubai. In one of his Tweets, Aaliya’s lawyer also called Sapna’s hiring ‘wrongful’ and claimed that she was not paid her salary under the pretext of visa fees. He also claimed that the house help was hired as ‘Sales Manager’ for an unknown company on the government records whereas in reality, she was taking care of Siddiqui’s kids.

Later, sharing an update about Sapna, the advocate wrote, “Here is the Emirates ID of Sapna issued on the 16th Feb 2023, wherein she is shown to be a Sales Manager. News has come in that her ticket to return to India is being arranged by team members of Nawazuddin Siddique. However, she is still to get her unpaid dues & some money for food & taxi."

All this comes at a time when Nawazuddin’s divorce case with Aaliya Siddiqui has also been making headlines. Earlier, Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their second child and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home.

