Home » News » Movies » Nawazuddin Siddiqui Ensured No Food, Bed, Bathroom Given to Wife Aaliya, Lawyer Makes Shocking Claim

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Ensured No Food, Bed, Bathroom Given to Wife Aaliya, Lawyer Makes Shocking Claim

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was sent a divorce notice by his wife Aaliya in March 2021. Aaliya had revealed that they had been troubled for the last decade.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 08:13 IST

Mumbai, India

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya got married in 2009 and are parents to two kids.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya got married in 2009 and are parents to two kids.

The advocate of Aaliya Siddiqui, wife of Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has made a series of shocking allegations against the actor. Rizwan Siddiquee alleged that Nawazuddin and his family members haven’t provided “food, bed, bathroom to take bath" to his client in the last week.

“Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members did everything possible to remove my client Mrs Aaliya Siddiqui from the house. They filed an untenable criminal complaint of trespass against her. Thereafter, through the police they threatened to arrest her and were calling her each day to the police station, after sunset," Rizwan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The lawyer further alleged that “not only her relationship with Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui was questioned before the police officer, but even the legitimacy of the minor son was questioned." “Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members have in the last seven days ensured that no food, no bed, and no bathroom to take bath is given to my client. They have even posted innumerable male bodyguards all around my client and further installed CCTV cameras in the hall, where my client is currently staying with her minor children," Rizwan continued.

Advertisement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya got married in the year 2009 and are parents to a daughter named Shora and son Yaani Siddiqui. It is the second marriage for the Bollywood star.

RELATED NEWS

Nawazuddin was sent a divorce notice by his wife of 11 years, Aaliya, via WhatsApp and email in March 2021. She revealed in an interview that she used the lockdown as an opportunity to end the marriage.

Speaking to Indian Express, Aaliya Siddiqui had earlier said, “We have been having problems from the last ten years… Now, during the lockdown, I got thinking and thought I had to end this marriage."

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 01, 2023, 08:04 IST
last updated: February 01, 2023, 08:13 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Oozes Sexiness In Black Floor-length Dress In Latest Photoshoot, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Nargis Fakhri Channels Old World Glamour In Polka Dot Off-shoulder Dress, Check Out Her Most Stunning Red Carpet Moments