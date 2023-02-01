The advocate of Aaliya Siddiqui, wife of Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has made a series of shocking allegations against the actor. Rizwan Siddiquee alleged that Nawazuddin and his family members haven’t provided “food, bed, bathroom to take bath" to his client in the last week.

“Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members did everything possible to remove my client Mrs Aaliya Siddiqui from the house. They filed an untenable criminal complaint of trespass against her. Thereafter, through the police they threatened to arrest her and were calling her each day to the police station, after sunset," Rizwan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The lawyer further alleged that “not only her relationship with Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui was questioned before the police officer, but even the legitimacy of the minor son was questioned." “Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members have in the last seven days ensured that no food, no bed, and no bathroom to take bath is given to my client. They have even posted innumerable male bodyguards all around my client and further installed CCTV cameras in the hall, where my client is currently staying with her minor children," Rizwan continued.

Advertisement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya got married in the year 2009 and are parents to a daughter named Shora and son Yaani Siddiqui. It is the second marriage for the Bollywood star.

Nawazuddin was sent a divorce notice by his wife of 11 years, Aaliya, via WhatsApp and email in March 2021. She revealed in an interview that she used the lockdown as an opportunity to end the marriage.

Speaking to Indian Express, Aaliya Siddiqui had earlier said, “We have been having problems from the last ten years… Now, during the lockdown, I got thinking and thought I had to end this marriage."

Read all the Latest Movies News here