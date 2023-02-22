Home » News » Movies » Nawazuddin Siddiqui Faces Shocking New Attack From Aaliya's Lawyer, Claims 'Have More Evidence On Maid'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Faces Shocking New Attack From Aaliya's Lawyer, Claims 'Have More Evidence On Maid'

Aaliya’s lawyer reacted to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 20-year-old house help, Sapna Robin Masih making a U-turn on her claims against the actor.

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 10:48 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya's laywer reacts to the house help making a U-turn.
In a shocking turn of events, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 20-year-old house help Sapna Robin Masih took a U-turn on her comments against the actor. It was previously claimed that the actor left her stranded in Dubai with no food or money. After she changed her statements, Aaliya Siddiqui’s lawyer Rizwan released a video allegedly shared by Nawaz’s house help, thanking him for the help she was provided.

In the video, Sapna Robin Masih addressed Rizwan and thanked him for his help. Sharing her video, Rizwan tweeted, “I had not uploaded this THANK YOU video from Sapna. It says it all @Nawazuddin_S. She had also sent a lot of chats and recordings to show her sufferings. I am happy that she was eventually paid, for her video issued in your support. At least the poor girl encashed the OPPORTUNITY."

Addressing Nawazuddin, the lawyer added, “@Nawazuddin_S video of Sapna in ‘full make-up’ shot at the airport with your representatives prompting her, will not help. The poor girl had prior to that shared everything to prove her ordeal. The evidences are safely kept for future use. Influencing victims/witness does not help."

A few days ago, Aaliya’s lawyer Rizwan shared a video in which Sapna was seen breaking down while she claimed that she was left stranded in Dubai. He claimed that Sapna was not paid her salary under the pretext of visa fees. However, earlier today, it was reported that the Bollywood actor has cleared all pending dues his maid and she is being brought back to India now.

