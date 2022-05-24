Nawazuddin Siddiqui Honoured At French Riviera Film Festival For Contribution To Cinema

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been honoured with an international award for his contribution to cinema. At the prestigious French Riviera Film Festival, Emmy award-winning American actor Vincent De Paul bestowed the honour on Siddiqui.

Siddiqui recently uploaded some pictures from the event. In the photos, he is seen hugging the famous Turkish actor Cansel Elsin. He was also seen chatting with International editor Nigel Daly and award winning director Jaroslaw Marszewski. Along with the photos, he wrote, “Receiving the Excellence Cinema Award at the French Riviera Film Festival made the wonderful evening all the more special. Memorable time spent with amazing Cinema Artists from across the Globe was a beautiful feeling". Needless to say, the comment section of the post was flooded with good wishes. The post received 86,058 likes.

Siddiqui’s illustrious career boasts of some terrific films, including Gangs of Wasseypur, Raman Raghav 2.0, The Lunchbox, and Munto. He is the only actor in the world to have eight films officially selected and screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

Along with films, he also appeared in web series like Sacred Games and Mc Mafia.

He was last seen in Heropanti 2. Siddiqui will next be seen in the upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru, said to be a romantic drama and dark satire. The film is produced by Kangana Ranawat and written and directed by Sai Kabir. It also stars Avneet Kaur. The film is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

