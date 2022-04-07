Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens Up On His Role As Laila In Heropanti 2, Reveals What Made Him Accept It

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Heropanti 2. The film also stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead and will hit theatres on April 29. After the trailer of the movie was released earlier last month, one character that impressed everyone was of Laila. Played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Laila was introduced as somebody who is the main man behind the world of cybercrime. Fans were left completely impressed with Nawaz’s top-class act as Laila in the trailer.

Days after, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has now talked about his character Laila from the movie. Recently, the actor opened up about how he was roped in for the role of Laila and revealed what made him sign this project. “I was in London shooting for some other film when this role was offered to me by Ahmed and Rajat. They narrated the character to me while we were traveling to a certain location in the countryside and then later we took the narration to the hotel. Both Ahmed and Rajat had a lot of zeal and enthusiasm while narrating ‘Laila’ to me, which was impressive! The fact that they were living the character made me want to play Laila even more," he said.

“However, Heropanti 2 is a commercial film but today, the authenticity, the background, the reasons, and the logic of the character matter more than anything. I did realize that even the content-driven movies don’t have as much information as Ahmed and Rajat had for this character," he added.

Heropanti 2 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. The film is written by Rajat Arora and the music is given by A R Rahman. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films including Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut among others.

