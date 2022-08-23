Nawazuddin Siddiqui or Archana Puran Singh? Actor's Glamorous Look For 'Haddi' Leaves Fans Confused

Nawazuddin Siddiqui never fails to impress fans with his top-notch acting skills and once again the actor is ruling headlines with his ‘Haddi’ look. On Tuesday, Nawazuddin took to his Instagram and shared a teaser of his upcoming revenge drama titled Haddi. In the short clip, the actor looks unrecognisable as he can be seen dressed as a woman, flaunting his glamorous and never-seen-before avatar. He wore a grey gown and accessorised the same with a silver ring and a bracelet. With long hair and make-up, Nawazuddin Siddiqui looked unrecognisable yet stunning!

In the caption, the actor mentioned that while the shooting of the film has begun, it will hit theatres next year. “Crime has never looked this good before. 🔥 #Haddi, a noir revenge drama starring @Nawazuddin._siddiqui in a never-seen-before avatar. Filming begins, releasing in 2023," he wrote.

Advertisement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s look has surely left netizens baffled yet impressed. “Wow !! This looks very interesting. I’m so excited sir. All the best," one of the fans wrote. However, a large number of social media users also claimed that Nawaz looks very similar to actress Archana Puran Singh in this teaser. “First I thought she was Archana Puran Singh," one of the comments read. Another person shared, “I thought Archana Puran Singh sitting, tremendously decked up."

Talking about his character in the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “I have portrayed different interesting characters but Haddi is going to be a unique and special one since I will be sporting a never-seen-before look and it will also help me to push the envelope as an actor. Looking forward to starting shooting the film."

Advertisement

‘Haddi’ is a noir revenge drama produced by Zee Studios, Anandita Studios (Raadhika Nanda, Sanjay Saha). It is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma and co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla. The film is scheduled to release in 2023.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here