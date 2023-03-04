Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reacts to Aaliya’s Claims on Being Stranded, Says 'Bought Lavish Flat for Her'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui issued a statement reacting to his estranged wife Aaliya’s latest claims. For weeks now, Nawazuddin and Aaliya have been involved in a public dispute. While Aaliya has claimed that Nawazuddin and his family mistreated her and the children, Nawazuddin filed for custody of his children. Amid this, Aaliya shared a new video claiming that she and their children are stranded on the road as Nawazuddin is not allowing them into their bungalow.

Lashing out at the claims, Nawazuddin said in a statement that the house that she is addressing to his not his but his mother’s Mehrunisa Siddiqui. He added that he bought Aaliya a plush home in 2016 in Mumbai. He claims that she has rented out that space out of her own will. He assured that no one removed her or the children from the property.

“Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui has said that she was not allowed to enter the house but the truth is Nawazuddin has already named the property on his Ammi, Mehrunisa Siddiqui, so Nawaz is devoid of any decision-making power on anyone’s entrance in the property. The caretaker of Mehrunisa Siddiqui states that only her grand kids are allowed in the property and no one else as the property belongs to her now.

“Other than this, in a recent viral video in which Aaliya was seen claiming that she do not have any other place to stay or go is technically wrong. To clarify the fact, Nawaz has already bought a lavish flat for Aaliya in Mumbai in 2016 which she has given for rent at her own will. Also, as we clearly see in this video it is visible that no one is removed from the property as claimed by Aaliya and it is also very evident that the kids were never stopped to enter the property," the statement read, as reported by The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, a video surfaced on Friday showing that Nawazuddin was not allowed into his own house to meet his mother. News18.com gained access to a video taken outside Nawazuddin’s house late in the night in which Nawaz was seen trying to enter his house but was stopped by his brother Faizuddin. We learned that Nawazuddin tried visiting his ailing mother on Thursday night but was not allowed to enter the premise.

