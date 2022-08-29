Nawazuddin Siddiqui Realises Tough Work By Actresses After Haddi Role

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has become the talk of the town ever since the motion poster of his upcoming film Haddi was unveiled. Nawazuddin will be seen essaying the roles of a woman and transgender in Haddi. The Serious Men actor recently spilt the beans about this role in the revenge drama and said that he had to put immense efforts into perfecting his character. After portraying a woman’s character on screen, Nawazuddin recently admitted to realizing the amount of hard work put in by actresses.

In one of his latest interviews, Nawazuddin said that it took him a total of 3 hours for getting ready for his character. The Sacred Games star expressed that he now realizes why actresses take more time than actors for getting out of their vanity vans. After undergoing the entire process himself, Nawazuddin stated that he will be more patient with his female co-stars henceforth. The 48-year-old actor also spoke about being assisted by a team of experts with his outfit, hair and make-up in Haddi.

Although Nawazuddin Siddiqui garnered praise for his never-seen-before avatar in Haddi, his daughter was quite upset seeing him dressed as a woman. She later understood that it is a part of his role in the film, shared the actor.

Haddi is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. Nawazuddin revealed that Akshat had to wait for 4 years to make this movie. Akshat has worked as a second unit director in the film AK VS AK and the Sacred Games franchise. Nawazuddin said that he knew Akshat since they worked together in Sacred Games.

Haddi is touted to be a noir revenge drama film. Nawazuddin Siddiqui shed some light on the upcoming film on Twitter. He mentioned that Haddi is slated to release next year. Sharing the motion poster of Haddi, Nawazuddin wrote, “Crime has a new avatar."

In addition to directing the film, Akshat has also written its screenplay with Adamya Bhalla. Haddi has been jointly produced by Zee Studios, Sanjay Saha and Raadhika Nanda. Details about the film’s cast, plot and release date have been kept under wraps by the makers as of yet.

