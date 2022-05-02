Nawazuddin Siddiqui Remembers Satyajit Ray On His Birth Anniversary: The Mozart of Film Making’

Nawazuddin Siddique on Monday remembered the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray on his 101st birth anniversary. Dedicating an Instagram post to the late filmmaker, who transformed Indian cinema, Nawazuddin wrote, “The Man who made the whole World of Cinema talk about India. The Mozart of Film Making. He made cinema on realistic people & very local subjects and it was appreciated globally."

Nawazuddin, who himself is known for portraying realistic characters in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Manjhi: The Mountain Man and many more, further wrote, “The one who made the Local go Global. Wishing A Very Happy Birth Anniversary to the thespian of Film Making, the Legendary." See the post here:

Advertisement

Satyajit Ray is known for introducing realistic cinema to India with films like Pather Panchali, The Music Room, Charulata, The Apu Trilogy and The Big City. During his memorable career, he won 36 National Film Awards, a Golden Lion Award and an Honorary Academy Award among many more accolades.

He was honoured with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 1992, the year of his death.

While Satyajit Ray is regarded as one of the finest filmmakers in the world, his other works are equally notable. He was also an author, screenwriter, lyricst, music composer and illustrator. The Cannes Film Festival this year is planning to screen a special 10-film retrospective of Satyajit Ray to remember the filmmaker. Cannes film festival, a 12-day affair, is scheduled to start from May 17. Satyajit Ray had won the Best Human Document Award for his film Pather Panchali released in 1956.

As many public figures remembered Satyajit Ray on his birth anniversary, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid tribute to the late filmmaker.

“I pay my centenary tribute to the great film- maker and writer Satyajit Ray on his birthday today. He is being remembered and respected by our Government through different programmes. May his legacy flourish," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Advertisement

Satyajit Ray was born on May 2, 1921 in Kolkata.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.