Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals His Daughter Was 'Very Upset' When She Saw Him Dressed As a Woman For 'Haddi'

When Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s look for his upcoming movie ‘Haddi’ was released, it left everyone completely stunned. The actor looked completely unrecognisable as he was seen dressed as a woman, flaunting his glamorous and never-seen-before avatar. With Grey gown, silver ring, bracelet, long hair and make-up, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s look went viral in no time. Days after, the actor has now revealed that his daughter was ‘very upset’ when she saw him dressed as a woman. He also joked saying now he knows why actresses take time longer to come out of their vanity van.

“My daughter was very upset when she saw me dressed as a woman. She now knows that it’s for a role and is fine now. I must say this, after this experience, I have huge respect for actresses who do this on a daily basis. Itna saara taam jhaam hota hai. Hair, make-up, kapde, nails… pura sansar leke chalna padta hai. Now I know why an actress may take longer than her male counterpart to get out of her vanity van. It’s absolutely justified. I will have more patience now (laughs)!" he told E-Times.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

During the interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also told that his look is being compared to actress Archana Puran Singh. To this, the actor clarified that there was no such reference to his look. “If I am playing a female character, I need to think like a woman and that’s my test as an actor. Outfit, hair, make-up, yeh sab toh theek hai… that’s not my concern. There are experts to look into it and they know their job. Woh sab baahri cheezen hai and those will be taken care of. My concern is to get the internal thought process right. What do women think? What do they want? An actor’s job is to get into the head of the character he plays," he added.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also revealed that he will be playing two roles in the movie - that of a woman and of a transgender. “It’s just been a couple of days. We have started the shoot of Haddi in Noida. It’s a revenge drama. I will be portraying two roles in the film — I play a woman and a transgender. These are two separate parts, it’s a double role," the actor said.

‘Haddi’ is a noir revenge drama directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. The film is scheduled to release in 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here