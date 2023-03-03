Nawazuddin Siddiqui Stopped from Meeting Ailing Mother at His Own Bungalow in Versova; Watch Video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was not allowed to enter his own Bungalow in Mumbai and meet his ailing mother, a new video claims. News18.com has gained access to a video from what appeared to be taken outside Nawazuddin’s house late in the night. In the video, Nawaz was seen trying to enter his house but was stopped by his brother Faizuddin. We have learned that Nawazuddin tried visiting his mother on Thursday night.

Nawazuddin’s mother’s health is said to have deteriorated over the last few days. Nawazuddin made his way to the house, sporting a mask on his face, hoping to meet his mother. However, he was stopped by Faizuddin and a few others. When Nawazuddin tried to discuss the issue and convince him to let him in, several people gathered and requested Nawazuddin to not enter. People were also heard telling Nawaz that he is not allowed to enter the house.

Nawazuddin is currently in a legal battle with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui over claims that he and his mother mistreated her and the children. However, Nawazuddin approached the court requesting legal custody of their children. The actor has approached the Bombay High Court for the same. A hearing in the case is set to take place on Friday, March 3. Last month, it was reported that Nawazuddin was forced to leave his house and is currently staying at a hotel in Mumbai. He is set to return to his house only after the dispute with Aaliya is settled.

For the unversed, Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their second child and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. She also recently accused him of rape.

While Nawazuddin is staying tight-lipped about the claims, he said his biggest concern right now is his children’s education. Speaking with Instant Bollywood, he said, “See, I frankly don’t want to comment on all this but yes, in all this, my children’s schooling is getting affected. My kids study in Dubai and they are here for a month. My only appeal is that my children go to school. That’s it."

