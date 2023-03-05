Home » News » Movies » Nawazuddin to Do THIS to Regain His Rights, Reputation Amid His Feud With His Wife, Brother: Reports

Nawazuddin to Do THIS to Regain His Rights, Reputation Amid His Feud With His Wife, Brother: Reports

According to reports, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been contemplating his legal moves carefully and he will apparently follow a strategy to regain his rights.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 08:14 IST

Mumbai, India

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been making headlines for his divorce.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been making headlines for his divorce.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s row with his wife Aaliya has blown up in the last couple of weeks. Both of them have levelled several allegations against each other, with Nawaz’s brother Shamas also speaking up against the actor. Now, reports state that Nawaz is gearing up to rescue his reputation. According to reports, the actor has been contemplating his legal moves carefully and he will apparently follow a strategy to regain his rights.

“For Nawaz his work is everything. The current situation has put the focus entirely elsewhere. He will resolve the situation, no matter what it takes and get back to finishing all the projects that have suffered," ETimes quoted a source as saying.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas Siddiqui made new allegations recently. Speaking with ETimes about Aaliya’s recent claims that she and her children were not let inside the house, Shamas said, “As we speak, they are waiting outside the gate. The police are apparently going to help them to get inside. Aaliya stayed with her bhanji (niece) Shivani last night and she is present with them. Their maid is also with them."

Countering the news about the bungalow belonging to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s mother, Shamas told the portal, “That’s not true. They have done a false Gift Deed in the name of our mother, which has been only notarised. A Gift Deed is meant to be registered. The bungalow in question belongs to Nawaz."

RELATED NEWS

Prior to this, Aaliya had claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their second child and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. Last month, the Bombay High Court also suggested Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya resolve their issues amicably regarding their children.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: March 05, 2023, 07:28 IST
last updated: March 05, 2023, 08:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Radhika Merchant, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Holi 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani And Other Celeb-approved White Outfits You Can Wear This Year