Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s row with his wife Aaliya has blown up in the last couple of weeks. Both of them have levelled several allegations against each other, with Nawaz’s brother Shamas also speaking up against the actor. Now, reports state that Nawaz is gearing up to rescue his reputation. According to reports, the actor has been contemplating his legal moves carefully and he will apparently follow a strategy to regain his rights.

“For Nawaz his work is everything. The current situation has put the focus entirely elsewhere. He will resolve the situation, no matter what it takes and get back to finishing all the projects that have suffered," ETimes quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas Siddiqui made new allegations recently. Speaking with ETimes about Aaliya’s recent claims that she and her children were not let inside the house, Shamas said, “As we speak, they are waiting outside the gate. The police are apparently going to help them to get inside. Aaliya stayed with her bhanji (niece) Shivani last night and she is present with them. Their maid is also with them."

Countering the news about the bungalow belonging to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s mother, Shamas told the portal, “That’s not true. They have done a false Gift Deed in the name of our mother, which has been only notarised. A Gift Deed is meant to be registered. The bungalow in question belongs to Nawaz."

Prior to this, Aaliya had claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their second child and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. Last month, the Bombay High Court also suggested Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya resolve their issues amicably regarding their children.

