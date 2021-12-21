Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Show Off His Dancing Skills in Tiku Weds Sheru and Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one actor who never fails to impress with his diversity of roles. He is one actor who has made India proud at the global level. The versatile actor has aced all the roles so effortlessly that it seems that those were tailor-made for him. After experimenting with variety of roles, Nawazuddin is excited to push the envelope as an actor by making an attempt to dance on screen.

While Nawazuddin has always maintained that he loves dancing and has the rhythm for music, the kind of roles that he has played so far has never gave him the opportunity to explore his dancing talent. But he is always up for experimentation, and is ready to show his dancing skills in his upcoming film. In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, the actor will be seen doing Salsa with co-star Avneet Kaur whereas in ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’, he will be seen doing contemporary dance form.

A source close to Nawazuddin informs, “Not many know but Nawazuddin loves dancing. He is now trying his hand with every dance form, be it salsa or contemporary. Whenever he gets time in between the shots he is seen rehearsing his steps. Now that he has got the chance to dance, he will definitely impress audiences with that too."

Seeing this other side of Nawazuddin will surely be a treat for his fans, as they watch his performing salsa and contemporary dance on the big screen.

