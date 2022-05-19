Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns 48: The Rags To Riches Story Of Much-Cherished Actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of his generation’s most recognised actors, not just for his immaculate acting but also for his humble beginnings and extraordinary success story. Over the course of his career, the actor has progressed from little parts and extras to leading roles in award-winning blockbusters and commercial hits. As he celebrates his 48th birthday, let’s have a look at the actor’s earnings and net worth!

Despite living in a single room with four other people during his difficult times, Nawazuddin Siddiqui acquired a home for himself at the J and K co-operative housing society in Versova, Mumbai, in 2017.

He used to reside there with his family, and he invested Rs. 13 crores in it. He, however, relocated to his new house, Nawab, with his family after spending some time there.

The construction of the ‘Manto’ actor’s new house on Yari Road in Versova took three years. According to Delhi Times, Nawaz stated that he had been closely connected with it since its start. The actor provided a creative influence on the house’s décor and general design. He told the Delhi Times that he studied architecture at the National School of Drama and as a creative artist working in film, he has an aesthetic sensibility.

According to reports, Nawazuddin named his home ‘Nawab’ in honour of his late father, Nawabuddin Siddiqui.

He has acted in a number of blockbuster films and is one of Bollywood’s in-demand performers. According to reports, Nawazuddin’s net worth is believed to be approximately Rs 153.34 crores (20 million dollars). Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s net worth also stems from brand endorsements, for which he supposedly charges a huge fee.

According to reports, the Sacred Games star costs Rs. 6-7 crores for a single film. And, following the success of his latest ventures and several prizes, he is said to have raised his pay.

The actor just landed a crucial role in the upcoming American film Laxman Lopez. Nawazuddin was most recently seen playing an antagonist in Heropanti 2, which was released last month.

