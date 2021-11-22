Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das, Aarya Competing at International Emmy Awards: Where and How to Watch the Show

The 49th International Emmy Awards ceremony is back and will be held in New York, the United States, on Monday, November 22. For those in India interested in watching the American award show, the Emmys can be streamed online. The Emmy Awards recognise and honour some of the best works in international television.

>How and where to watch

The award ceremony will be available for live streaming on the International Emmy Academy's website. Interested viewers can tune in on Tuesday, November 23, at 5.30 am IST, which translates to Monday, November 22, 7 pm Eastern Time in the US.

>Indian nominees at this year’s International Emmy Awards

This year, 44 Nominees across 11 categories from 24 countries are competing for the prestigious award. Among them, three nominees are from India. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das and Sushmita Sen have secured nominations for their impressive work on OTT platforms.

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe (1994), Sushmita’s web series on Disney+ Hotstar Aarya has been nominated under the Best Drama Series category. The series was co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. Aarya is a crime thriller with Sushmita featuring as the eponymous protagonist.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is nominated for the International Emmys 2021 in the Best Performance by an actor category for the Netflix film Serious Men. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, Serious Men is adapted from Manu Joseph's book of the same name.

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das is also one of the nominees in this year’s International Emmy Awards. The Netflix show Vir Das: For India has been nominated in the best comic act category.

Some of the other notable nominees for this year’s International Emmy Awards include South Korean drama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay which starred Seo Yea Ji, Kim Soo-hyun, and Oh Jung-se in lead roles. This is the first time a South Korean drama has been nominated for the International Emmy Award.

