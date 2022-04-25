Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Was Rejected by a TV Show Because Makers Said They'll Have To Put On 'Extra Lights' | Exclusive

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Heropanti 2. The film, which also stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead, will hit theatres on April 29. Ever since the trailer of the film has been released, Nawazuddin’s character has been making headlines. It not only gained immense appreciation from the audience but also raised excitement levels among all. In the movie, Nawazuddin will be seen playing the role of Laila - who is the main man in the world of cybercrime. Days ahead of the release of the film, in an exclusive conversation with News18.com, Nawazuddin talked about his acting journey and recalled his struggling days.

On being asked if it is easy to become an actor today, the actor agreed and added that back in 2000 (when he started his acting career) there were fewer opportunities for an aspiring actor. Nawazuddin further explained that with the coming of OTT and reality shows, people have much more opportunities today. “We struggled a little more because back then not many opportunities were available. When I turned actor in 2000, there were very few serials. Today, every actor is busy. There are web series, films, TV shows, and reality shows. Therefore, almost everyone is busy. It was a little more difficult for us. There are more opportunities today," the actor told News18.com.

Nawazuddin also recalled his struggling days and revealed how he was told that he cannot become an actor. He further mentioned that it was only with the increase of realistic movies that people like him ‘got acceptance’. “Wherever I used to go, they used to tell me that I do not look like an actor and that’s why I should find some other work. ‘Actors are not like this, you are not an actor. Why are you wasting time’, I had to hear this, from office to office. But finally, it took me 9-10 years. There came directors who were making realistic movies. We emerged with them. Those films never used to work here, but they used to get appreciation at (film) festivals. That’s when commercial filmmakers thought of us as authentic and decided to cast us. They made films with us. That’s how I got acceptance," the Serious Men star added.

Nawazuddin also talked about some of the harshest comments he had to hear during his initial struggling days. Recalling an incident Nawaz talked about how he was not given a television show because the makers said that they will have to ‘put some extra lights on him’. “‘Aap log dikhte nhi ho (like actors)’, ‘You are unconventional’ What else can be harsh than this? When I used to ask for work in TV shows, they used to tell me ‘We cannot cast you because it will take more time. We’ll have to put on extra lights, whereas we have to send one episode every day. If we cast you, it will take 1.5 days, we’ll face losses. Better you find something else’. Then I decided to find work in movies. I was getting hardly a scene there or maybe a 40-seconds scene or one minute or two. For 5-6 years it went like this. Then I started getting two scenes. It went on like this for another five years," the actor shared.

Nawazuddin further talked about what kept him motivated during these difficult days and mentioned that it was his determination to become an actor which kept him positive throughout. “I had planned that this (acting) is what I want to do. That was my only motivation. I knew nothing other than this. I wanted to do this and I was ready that even if I get it after 50 years, I’ll do this," he said.

On being asked if he considers himself the first unconventional hero of Bollywood, Nawazuddin agreed but also added that he does not believe in all this. The actor talked about how he is not unconventional because people in India are like him. He further added that it is the mindset of the people which considers him unconventional. “I think if we take today’s Bollywood into consideration, that’s a fact. But frankly speaking, I don’t believe in this. Ninety per cent of people in India are like me, they are of my height and colour. If we look from India’s point of view, I am conventional. It’s just a mindset that some people are unconventional and others are unconventional. I am conventional, people in India are like me," he concluded.

