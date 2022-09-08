Nawazuddin Siddiqui- Aaliya Siddiqui to Come Together for Teejan Bai’s Biopic; Read Details…

Aaliya Siddiqui recently debuted as a producer with her recent released movie Holy Cow, under the banner of her production house YS Entertainment, starring Sanjay Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sadiya Siddiqui, Mukesh S Bhatt and Rahul Mittra. After receiving love & a lot of praise from the audiences and good reviews from the critics, Aaliya Siddiqui is coming up with another brilliant project and she is all set with Nawazzudin Siddiqui to make a film on Chhattisgarh’s legendary folk artiste, Padma Vibhushan awardee Teejan Bai.

The veteran artist is the greatest exponent of Pandvani (Pandavon ki katha in Chhattisgarhi language), a traditional performing art form involving narration of tales from the Mahabharata. It was Aaliya Siddiqui’s idea of making a film on Teejan Bai under the banner of her production house YS Entertainment. The Teejan bai biopic will be Aaliya’s second outing as a producer.

And this will be the first time two of them will come together to treat their audiences with a biopic on legendary folk artist Teejan Bai. Apparently, the script is complete and Aaliya will be doing the announcement soon about the star cast.

Sharing her feelings on making a biopic on Teejan, Aaliya said, “I am so blessed and grateful to god that my first debut film Holy Cow is getting so much love and appreciation from everyone. It’s encouraging me to work harder now and bring the best projects for my audiences. And now I am working towards my dream project on legendary folk artiste Teejan Bai. I’ve always wanted to make a film on amma (Teejan Bai). Even at this age, she performs on stage for hours and doesn’t forget a single word. Even Nawaz has been a huge admirer of Teejan Bai’s work since his early days as a theatre actor and has seen her perform live. And i am happy that Nawaz will be playing one of the main character in the film."

She further added, “She fought the norms created by the society, at a time when women barely had the right to speak up and that’s admirable. She has been awarded and honoured with India’s fourth-highest civilian honor Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. And it will be my honour to make a film on her and show her life story to my audiences on the big screen. I have taken all the rights before the pandemic. And now hoping to start the shoot by the end of this year."

