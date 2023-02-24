The Bombay High Court has suggested Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya to resolve their issues amicably regarding their children. This comes after the actor approached the court with a habeas corpus plea, seeking to know the whereabouts of his children, who are with his estranged wife.

As reported by Pinkvilla, a division bench comprising of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik asked Nawaz and his wife to speak to each other to resolve their issues. “Speak with each other and settle the communication and visitation rights between the father and children. If it can be worked out, then good…settle the matter amicably…resolve the issues," the court said as quoted by the entertainment portal.

During the court proceedings, Advocate Pradeep Thorat, who was representing Nawaz, also inform the judges that though the actor was under the impression that his kids are in Dubai, he recently received a mail from their school claiming his children have not been attending classes.

Advertisement

However, when Aaliya’s lawyer was quizzed about the same, he made it clear that the kids are with their mother. “They want to continue their education here. The respondent (estranged wife) is looking at all the options," the lawyer said.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Aaliya Siddiqui also accused Nawaz of allegedly raping her. In a video, shared on her official Instagram account on Friday, Aaliya claimed that she filed a police complaint against the Bollywood star at Versova police station in Mumbai.

Nawazuddin’s divorce case with Aaliya Siddiqui has been making headlines for a long time now. Earlier, Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their second child and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home.

Earlier this month, Nawazuddin also reacted to the entire controversy and told Instant Bollywood, “See, I frankly don’t want to comment on all this but yes, in all this, my children’s schooling is getting affected. My kids study in Dubai and they are here for a month. My only appeal is that my children go to school. That’s it."

Read all the Latest Movies News here