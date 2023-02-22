Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother Levels SHOCKING Allegations, Asks 'Kitno Ko Kharidoge?'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother has levelled shocking allegations against the actor a day after the former’s house help issued an apology. On Wednesday, Nawazuddin’s brother Shamaas Nawab Siddiqui, took to Twitter and accused him of ‘buying’ his way out of trouble. He also claimed that the apology video by the house help Sapna Robin Masih was ‘scripted’.

“Scripted hai yeh. Kitno ko kharidoge? Bank balance khatam na ho jaaye, aapka toh kaam bhi choupat hai aur ruki filmon ke kaaran film industry ka 150 Cr atka rakha hai. Sahi hai, kabadi, dalle aur bakre bechne waale hi isko haankte huye narak mein lekar jaayenge (This is scripted. How many people will you buy? Your bank balance might get exhausted. Now your work is also messed up and ₹150 crore of the film industry has been stuck due to stalled films. That’s right - only those who sell junk, middlemen will take him to hell)," Shamaas wrote.

For the unversed, Nawazuddin’s house help earlier accused the actor of abandoning her in Dubai without any food or money. However, on Tuesday, February 21, Times Now shared a video in which she was seen apologising to the actor. She claimed that whatever she alleged against Siddiqui was under pressure and added that all cases against him including the one filed by his wife Aaliya are false.

“Jo video aapne social media mein dekha uske liye sorry bolti hoon. Jo media mein dikhaya, jo madam ne kiya case main, jo bhi kiya woh ek jhoota case tha aur main nahin chahti aap pe koi bhi action aaye. Aap buss ghar wapas aa jaiye," the house help said in the video.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also reacted to the entire controversy and told Instant Bollywood, “See, I frankly don’t want to comment on all this but yes, in all this, my children’s schooling is getting affected. My kids study in Dubai and they are here for a month. My only appeal is that my children go to school. That’s it."

All this comes at a time when Nawazuddin’s divorce case with Aaliya Siddiqui has also been making headlines. Earlier, Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their second child and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home.

