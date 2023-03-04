Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother Makes Shocking Claims, Says Actor Allowed Only Daughter To Enter Bungalow

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his feud with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui seem to take a new turn every day. Aaliya had shared a video on her Instagram account on Friday claiming she and the children, Shora and Yani, were restricted from entering the house and claimed she had only Rs 81 with her. Now Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas Siddiqui has made new allegations.

While speaking with ETimes, when asked about Aaliya’s recent claims, Shamas said, “As we speak, they are waiting outside the gate. The police are apparently going to help them to get inside. Aaliya stayed with her bhanji (niece) Shivani last night and she is present with them. Their maid is also with them."

Countering the news about the bungalow belonging to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s mother, Shamas told the portal, “That’s not true. They have done a false Gift Deed in the name of our mother, which has been only notarised. A Gift Deed is meant to be registered. The bungalow in question belongs to Nawaz."

Advertisement

The actor’s brother also disclosed that when Aaliya was denied entry into the house, she had texted Nawazuddin. Moreover, when his daughter, Shora Siddiqui, called him, he told her that only she was allowed in the bungalow. Shamas recalled what Aaliya has told him, “I think she messaged him and did not get a reply. Shora called Nawaz and he told her, ‘You can go into the bungalow but only you’."

As for the current status of the kids, Shamas shared, “Dono pareshaan hain. After coming back from Dubai, they had been staying in that bungalow for 45 days." Meanwhile, Shamas Siddiqui also claimed that he hasn’t talked to Nawazuddin since he doesn’t communicate with him.

Nawazuddin’s divorce case with Aaliya Siddiqui has been making headlines for a long time now. Earlier also, Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their second child and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. Last month, the Bombay High Court also suggested Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya resolve their issues amicably regarding their children.

Read all the Latest Movies News here