Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making the headlines lately but for all the wrong reasons. After his wife Aaliya Siddiqui’s accusations against him, his brother now opened up about the actor in a recent interview. Talking about Aaliya, Nawaz’s brother Shamas said that she has taken a lot. They used to be close friends even before she got married to Nawaz. He also talked about why he stopped working with his brother.

Shamas told ETimes, “I had done a lot of TV and even directed a show or two. Nawaz then asked me to join him. He said he wants people who are his own. In 2019, my film ‘Bole Chudiyan’ came up for release. To be frank, I didn’t want Nawaz in the film. I felt our personal equation could go haywire or we both many not be able to excel in each other’s presence. The producer however insisted that I cast Nawaz."

He continued, “When the movie needed editing and patchwork, Nawaz suddenly told the producer that he won’t continue until he gets all his dues, related to the film. I wondered why Nawaz was doing this to my film and why was he not supporting me? The film came to a halt. I had given him so much. I didn’t even have a personal life till the age of 46. Friction set in between us." He further added that Nawaz stopped connecting with him.

He also claimed that the actor told his family that they should not see Shama’s daughter. “Not only did they obey him, they didn’t even give me a call," he expressed. When asked why Nawaz would do that, he told the publication, “Woh dikhana chahte hain ki main hi sab kuch hoon. One of my brothers confirmed it with me, he said they had been directed to not even wish me or congratulate me. But he did help me when one of my properties ran into a dispute and he bought the disputed property. In between, we had lost touch with each other for 7-8 months and met only when we visited our village."

Shamas was also asked about his mother having called Nawaz and Aaliya’s second child illegitimate, to which he replied that his mother might have said this in anger. Talking of Nawaz, he said that he has not disowned his son.

Describing Nawaz as a person, Shamas said, “I don’t think any actor is better than him. Woh hamara khayal rakhte hain but he hasn’t established any brother’s career. He buys properties for us, but he isn’t what his image is. He is a difficult person. He abandons people- Aaliya and I are two examples."

