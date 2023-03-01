Nawazuddin Siddiqui is in the news for his feud with his wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Recently, the actor’s brother Shamas opened up about him and the equation they share. Shamas also talked about late actor Irrfan Khan and Siddiqui’s much-publicised feud. The Siddiqui brothers were close to each other at one point in time but they have now parted ways for various reasons. During an interview, when Shamas was asked whether there was any friction between Irrfan and Nawaz, he confirmed it.

He told ETimes that there were clashes during the making of The Lunchbox and Anurag Kashyap had to play the mediator. “Both, Nawaz and Irrfan, used to say that they would walk into the set if and only if the other one was present." He continued, “I think such a thing happens in movies when both the actors are of such high stature."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shamas also called Nawaz a difficult person and revealed that the latter has asked their family members not to meet with the former’s daughter. “Not only did they obey him, they didn’t even give me a call," he expressed. When asked why Nawaz would do that, he told ETimes, “Woh dikhana chahte hain ki main hi sab kuch hoon. One of my brothers confirmed it with me, he said they had been directed to not even wish me or congratulate me. But he did help me when one of my properties ran into a dispute and he bought the disputed property. In between, we had lost touch with each other for 7-8 months and met only when we visited our village."

Describing Nawaz as a person, Shamas said, “I don’t think any actor is better than him. Woh hamara khayal rakhte hain but he hasn’t established any brother’s career. He buys properties for us, but he isn’t what his image is. He is a difficult person. He abandons people- Aaliya and I are two examples."

Read all the Latest Movies News here