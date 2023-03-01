Home » News » Movies » Nawazuddin's Brother Shamas Confirms Former's Feud With Irrfan Khan, Says 'When Both Actors Are...'

Nawazuddin's Brother Shamas Confirms Former's Feud With Irrfan Khan, Says 'When Both Actors Are...'

During an interview, when Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas was asked whether there was any friction between Irrfan Khan and Nawaz, he confirmed it.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 09:41 IST

Mumbai, India

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Irrfan Khan starred in the film The Lunchbox together
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Irrfan Khan starred in the film The Lunchbox together

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is in the news for his feud with his wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Recently, the actor’s brother Shamas opened up about him and the equation they share. Shamas also talked about late actor Irrfan Khan and Siddiqui’s much-publicised feud. The Siddiqui brothers were close to each other at one point in time but they have now parted ways for various reasons. During an interview, when Shamas was asked whether there was any friction between Irrfan and Nawaz, he confirmed it.

He told ETimes that there were clashes during the making of The Lunchbox and Anurag Kashyap had to play the mediator. “Both, Nawaz and Irrfan, used to say that they would walk into the set if and only if the other one was present." He continued, “I think such a thing happens in movies when both the actors are of such high stature."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shamas also called Nawaz a difficult person and revealed that the latter has asked their family members not to meet with the former’s daughter. “Not only did they obey him, they didn’t even give me a call," he expressed. When asked why Nawaz would do that, he told ETimes, “Woh dikhana chahte hain ki main hi sab kuch hoon. One of my brothers confirmed it with me, he said they had been directed to not even wish me or congratulate me. But he did help me when one of my properties ran into a dispute and he bought the disputed property. In between, we had lost touch with each other for 7-8 months and met only when we visited our village."

Describing Nawaz as a person, Shamas said, “I don’t think any actor is better than him. Woh hamara khayal rakhte hain but he hasn’t established any brother’s career. He buys properties for us, but he isn’t what his image is. He is a difficult person. He abandons people- Aaliya and I are two examples."

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: March 01, 2023, 09:38 IST
last updated: March 01, 2023, 09:41 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Alaya F Looks Smoking Hot In Bold Black Bikini, Check Out The Young Diva's Sexy Bikini Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Palak Tiwari Oozes Oomph In Purple Body-hugging Top, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures