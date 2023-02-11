Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya Makes SHOCKING Revelations, Records Fight With Actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has highly impressed audiences with his acting prowess, has been in the headlines for his alleged legal battle with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Earlier, Aaliya Siddiqui made some shocking claims about the actor and his family and on Friday, she dropped a video on social media about their bitter interaction.

Aaliya and Nawazzuddin can be seen arguing in the video from the bungalow’s gate. Along with some photos and videos, Aaliya wrote, “I regret giving my 18 years to a man who has absolutely no value of me in his eyes." She added, “Firstly, I met him in 2004 and we both went in a living relationship during his stay at Ekta Nagar, Charkop, Mhada, Mumbai and where he himself, me, and his brother Mr.Shamasuddin Siddiqui use to stay together in a 1 room where we started our journey together and was living very happily. I believed that he loved me and will keep me happy for long life."

Aaliya further stated that he didn't even have enough money for food, so she and his brother handled everything without any personal gain. “This man was never a great human being. He always disrespected his ex-gf, his ex-wife and now disrespecting me and targeting his kids as well. Aaliya stated, “How can a person stoop so low when every document and evidence proves that this man has stated me as his spouse," she said.

“Justice to prevail," she concluded her post.

Here's the complete post:

Aaliya has filed complaints against the Bollywood actor and members of his family with the Andheri magistrate court under section 498A of IPC, husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty and 509 of IPC for insulting modesty. Aaliya filed an FIR based on Nawazuddin's mother Mehrunisa's complaint. Aaliya also approached the Bombay High Court with a petition to quash the trespassing FIR against her. The matter will be heard on February 20.

Earlier in a conversation with ETimes, Aaliya Siddiqui said that she is planning to divorce Nawazuddin Siddiqui and has decided to fight for the custody of her kids. She also claimed that the actor disowned their second child.

Aaliya has alleged that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family did not provide her with food, basic necessities, or even access to the restrooms. She and her children were confined to the living room of Nawaz's opulent Mumbai home. To note, there has been no official comment on the same by Nawazuddin Siddiqui so far.

