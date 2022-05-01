Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Humble Gesture For Fans Impresses All, Netizens Call Him 'Golden Heart'

Whether it is his acting skills or humble nature, Nawazuddin Siddiqui never fails to impress fans. He is often hailed as one of the most down-to-earth actors. Once again, the Heropanti 2 actor has left everyone impressed. Recently, the actor was gheraoed by fans as he was snapped on the streets of Mumbai. However, as Nawazuddin’s security personnel stopped fans from taking selfies, the actor interrupted and said, “don’t stop fans".

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s humble expression toward fans is now winning hearts on social media. The video is now being widely circulated with fans calling Nawazuddin a man with a ‘golden heart’. While one of the fans wrote, “He’s a nice person and humble person", another social media user commented, “Down to earth person with zero haters…"

Advertisement

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen in Heropanti 2. The film, which also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead, hit theatres on April 29. In the movie, Nawazuddin will was seen playing the role of Laila - who is the main man in the world of cybercrime. The film collected around Rs 6.25 crore on its day one and Rs 4.75 crore on its second day, taking its total collection to Rs 11 crore so far.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18.com, Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalled his struggling days and revealed how he was told that he cannot become an actor. He further mentioned that it was only with the increase of realistic movies that people like him ‘got acceptance’. “Wherever I used to go, they used to tell me that I do not look like an actor and that’s why I should find some other work. ‘Actors are not like this, you are not an actor. Why are you wasting time’, I had to hear this, from office to office. But finally, it took me 9-10 years. There came directors who were making realistic movies. We emerged with them. Those films never used to work here, but they used to get appreciation at (film) festivals. That’s when commercial filmmakers thought of us as authentic and decided to cast us. They made films with us. That’s how I got acceptance," he said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.