Amidst the divorce controversy, trouble mounts more for Nawazuddin Siddiqui who was recently accused of abandoning his house help in Dubai with no food and money. A teary video of the 20-year-old Sapna Robin Masih was shared by advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, who is representing the actor’s wife Aaliya. In a new development, the lawyer stated that the team members of Nawazuddin Siddiqui have made arrangements for bringing Sapna back to India. She was reportedly hired in the month of November to take care of the actor’s minor kids in Dubai.

The video of the house help saw her breaking down as she claimed she was left stranded in the country. The advocate of Aaliya also shed light on Sapna’s 'wrongful' hiring and claimed that she has not been paid her salary under the pretext of visa fees. It was also claimed by the advocate that the house help was hired as ‘Sales Manager’ for an unknown company on the government records. When in reality, she was taking care of Siddiqui’s kids. In the clip, Sapna claimed that she was completely abandoned by her owner without food or any monetary help.

While sharing her video, the lawyer urged the country’s authorities to rescue the young girl. Meanwhile, Sapna also requested Nawazuddin Siddiqui to pay her pending salary and to arrange her return to India.

While sharing the new update, the lawyer stated, “Here is the Emirates ID of Sapna issued on the 16th Feb 2023, wherein she is shown to be a Sales Manager. News has come in that her ticket to return to India is being arranged by team members of Nawazuddin Siddique. However, she is still to get her unpaid dues & some money for food & taxi.”

The highly-publicized legal battle between Nawazuddin and Aaliya Siddiqui began when the latter returned to Mumbai from Dubai. In a previous video, Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin has ‘disowned’ their second child. She also alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor's Mumbai home. Nawazuddin is reportedly living in a hotel amidst the ongoing dispute with his wife.

