Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Threatens to File More Cases Against Actor

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is embroiled in a full blown legal tussle with wife Aaliya Siddiqui. The star wife has approached court with a slew of complaints against the Bollywood actor and members of his family. Aaliya herself has filed an FIR based on Nawazuddin’s mother Mehrunisa’s complaint. Aaliya has approached the Bombay High Court with a petition to quash trespassing FIR against her - Bombay HC will hear the matter on 20th February.

Meanwhile, Aaliya has alleged that Nawazuddin and his family didn’t provide her food, basic amenities or even access to the bathrooms. She and her children were confined to the living room at Nawaz’s palatial house in Mumbai. Apart from posting a string of videos on her social media handle in this matter, she has also filed a set of complaints with the Andheri magistrate court under section 509, an insult to modesty and section 498A, husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty.

Andheri court will take up the matter on February 10 along with the domestic violence complaint after Nawazuddin skipped the initial notice served by court to file replies on February 7.

While trouble mounts for Nawazzudin Siddiqui on the legal front, his lawyer Nadeem Zafar Zaidi recently held a press conference in Delhi where they questioned the martial status of Aaliya claiming she’s still married to her first husband, Vinay Bhargav. The move further miffed his estranged wife, add to that Nawaz’s mother’s earlier statement questioning the legitimacy of Aliya’s son, which has made things worse.

Aaliya’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee has hinted at approaching the high court for DNA testing to prove the child’s legitimacy and said such baseless allegations are to mislead the court, if they have proof they should have appeared in court and filed their reply to court.

