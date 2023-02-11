Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, film producer Aaliya Siddiqui, aka Zainab aka Anjana Kishor Pandey is preparing to approach the family court, requesting a paternity test to prove son’s legitimacy. The move comes after Nawazuddin’s mother reportedly alleged that their second child is illegitimate.

Aaliya has also threatened to file a case of cheating and rape against the actor. “As per the latest development, my client finally met up with Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui on 9th of February, when he had come home early in the morning, on the pretext of picking up their daughter for some visa work," Aaliya’s advocate Rizwan Siddiquee said in a statement.

The advocate further said, “During the personal meeting, he, for the very first time personally declared that he was only sharing a live-in relationship with my client and was not actually married to her. Also, other serious claims were made by him during this interaction concerning their minor child."

“Now, having learnt of this fraud and deceit, my client, who has all valid and existing documents to prove that she truly believed that she was still married to the actor, has decided to file a complaint of rape and cheating against him," Siddiquee’s statement read.

Some reports stated that Aaliya had a day ago posted a video of a verbal argument between Nawazuddin and her on Instagram. In the video, the actor was seen at the entrance gate of his home in Andheri. He was heard saying that he is staying at a nearby hotel, and had come to take his daughter, Shora, with him for visa-related procedures.

Aaliya was heard telling Nawazuddin, “Bharosha tum pe mujhe toh zara bhi nahi hai. Tumne humare bache ko accept nahi kiya hai (I don’t trust you at all. You denied accepting our child)."

Sharing the video and a few other documents, proving that Aaliya is the legally-wedded wife of the actor, she wrote, “I regret giving my 18 years to a man who has absolutely no value for me.

Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin changed after getting success. “We got married in 2010 and after a year, I delivered our child. Also, for the delivery expenses, I sold my flat given by my mother, and even gifted him a car (Skoda Fabia) from the same money so that he doesn’t need to travel by bus. And now after so many years, he has completely changed and has become inhumane."

Recently, Nawazuddin’s lawyer claimed that Aaliya is still married to her first husband, Vinay Bhargav.

