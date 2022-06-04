Nayakan To Vikram: Must Watch Action Thriller Movies Of Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan has hit the bull’s eye once again with the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Vikram, which released on June 3. Vikram has already received a very good response from both audiences and critics. The film also saw a good opening day with over Rs 32 crore collections at the box office, according to reports.

In Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil are also playing leading roles. Kamal Haasan, fondly known as Ulaganayagan to the Tamil audience, has appeared in a slew of action thrillers in his career.

Let us take a look at some of his most popular action movies.

Vikram (1986)

The namesake of the recently released film, the movies share no connection except for the title and the lead actor. The 1986 film was directed by Rajashekar and featured Kamal Haasan as a RAW agent. It also had Sathyaraj, Amjad Khan, Ambika, Dimple Kapadia, Lizzy, Saruhasan and Janakaraj in pivotal roles. This movie was the first Indian film to record its soundtrack using a computer.

Nayakan (1987)

This Mani Ratnam directorial is based on the life of Varadarajan Mudaliar and his rise to power as a kind hearted gangster. Nayakan was also India’s official entry for the Oscars that year.

Kuruthipunal (1995)

The film was released in 1995 and it was directed by PC Sreeram. It was written and co-produced by Kamal Haasan. Kamal also starred in the movie with Arjun, Nassar, Gautami and Geetha. Once again, it was India’s official entry for the Oscars that year.

Hey Ram (2000)

The film was shot in both Tamil and Hindi. The film featured Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherjee among others. Kamal Haasan wrote, directed and produced the film that was an alternate take on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination and dealt with very strong political themes. It was also that year’s official entry to the Oscars from India.

Indian (1996)

In this Shankar directorial Kamal Haasan played a double role, one of a former freedom fighter turned vigilante and another of his son, a corrupt government official. Yet another Kamal Haasan film was sent as an entry to the Oscars that year. A sequel to the film is underway.

Aalavandhan (2001)

This is another film in which Kamal Haasan played a double role of twin brothers. Directed by Suresh Krissna, the film had one of Haasan’s characters play a psychologically deranged serial killer, a role which earned him accolades.

Virumandi (2004)

This film was written and directed by Kamal Haasan. The film featured Abirami, Pashupati and Napoleon in the lead roles, apart from Haasan. Ilaiyaraaja composed the music for the film.

Viswaroopam (2013)

This spy action thriller was directed by Kamal Haasan and created controversy due to its plot on religious themes.

Thoongaa Vanam (2015)

The film was directed by Rajesh M Selva. Haasan was accompanied by Trisha, Prakash Raj and Kishore. The film was shot in both Tamil and Telugu and was a remake of the 2011 French film Sleepless Night.

