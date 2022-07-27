Nayani Dixit, The Kanpur Girl, Gave 500 Auditions Before She Made it Big in Films

Everyone is drawn to the glitz and glamour of the movie business. But kids, who are not from film families, face a lot of problems to create space in the industry. Before an actor or actress moves up the success ladder, there are many ups and downs.

In a special interview with NEWS 18 LOCAL, Nayani Dixit, who rose to prominence in the film industry, shared many stories about the industry.

Nayani Dixit was born and brought up in Kanpur and has worked in numerous films and web series like Special-26. She has also completed an acting course in Mumbai. The actress is known for her major character played in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. Nayani Dixit graduated from Kanpur University.

According to Nayani Dixit, finding work in the film industry is the greatest challenge. She gave around 400 to 500 auditions before she made her debut.

Talking further about who is the biggest enemy in the film world? Nayani says, “Depression is the biggest enemy of the artist in the industry." Artists experience depression and commit fatal actions like suicide as a result of a lack of work and loneliness, she said, adding that tension increases when support from friends and family is lacking. Artists begin to feel more alone in such circumstances, and employment in the industry is not always available, she further said.

She says that if a person wants to work in the film industry, he should first concentrate on his academics. Take a course at a film school before attempting in the industry, she says, adding, “Don’t give up if you are unsuccessful; you should always try."

