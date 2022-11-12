Nayanthara and R Madhavan to Feature in This Film Next?

Popular actress Nayanthara, who will soon be turning 38, is currently gearing up for the last schedule of her next big-budget film Jawan, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Atlee, the film is slated to be released in 2023.

The actress has performed phenomenally well in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films and is now all set to impress the audience with her Bollywood debut film Jawan. Moreover, as per the reports, after this, Nayanthara is expected to be paired opposite R Madhavan in their next upcoming film.

The duo will be sharing the screen for the very first time together. The direction of the film will be taken care of by debutant Sashikanth. Siddharth is also expected to play an important role in the film. But nothing as of now has been confirmed by the sources.

Madhavan has received recognition for his directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor has already made his strong foothold in the entertainment industry with films like Tanu Weds Manu, Teen Patti, 3 Idiots, Guru, and more. Now, he is all set to explore his personality as a director.

The Madhavan and Nayanthara-starrer will go on floors in January 2023. The celebrities of tinsel town are ready to work together in a film for the first time. This film will also mark the reunion of Siddharth and Madhavan after ‘Ayudha Ezhuthu’. As per the sources, the famous film producer Sashikanth of Y Not Studios fame is debuting as director and will take this film forward.

On the work front, Nayanthara is looking forward to the release of her films Connect and Iraivan. The actress has showcased her talent in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil films and now she is ready to take her career to next level with her presence in Hindi cinema.

