Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Get Cosy In New Mushy Instagram Pics; Fans Can't Keep Calm

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most popular couples in the South film industry. They never fail to shell out major couple goals with their loved-up photos. On Saturday, Vignesh treated fans to some romantic pics from their honeymoon. In the photos, both Vignesh and Nayanthara are looking deeply into each other’s eyes.

Shivan posted the photos on Instagram, and wrote, “❤️❤️❤️nenacha thonum idameyyy❤️❤️." The two are seen posing in front of a wall with a neon signboard that reads, “away with me."

After dating for a few years, Vignesh and Nayanthara tied the knot on June 9. The director shared a bunch of photos from their wedding on Instagram. He captioned one of the pics: “Am Married. Just the Beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story with you my #Thangamey! Love you #Thangamey #Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife!" (sic)

After a short visit to Kerala, Nayanthara and Vignesh went abroad for their honeymoon and has now returned and got busy with their respective projects. Now, it has come to light that one of those projects includes the opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad.

The 44th chess Olympiad that will be held in Mahabalipuram next month will have a grand opening ceremony, which Vignesh Shivan is slated to direct. The ceremony is scheduled to be held at Nehru Stadium and reports suggest that Vignesh is leaving no stone unturned to make the opening ceremony as grand and engaging as possible. According to reports, a concert by two leading composers has also been arranged.

Vignesh recently wrote and directed the film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which starred his wife Nayanthara. He is slated to direct Ajith Kumar in AK62, filming for which will begin after Vignesh is done with the opening ceremony of the Chess Olympiad. Nayanthara, on the other hand, is shooting for Atlee’s Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan.

