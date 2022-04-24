Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan To Marry In June, Before Ajith's AK62 Starts Filming?

If the latest reports are to be believed, wedding bells for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan might ring before 2022 ends. Rumours are doing the rounds suggesting that the couple is planning on tying the knot before Vignesh dives into the making of his upcoming movie, dubbed AK 62, with Ajith Kumar. The film is reportedly scheduled to start filming by the end of this year.

According to a Times of India report, Nayanthara and Vignesh are rumoured to be planning a June wedding and they could make the official announcement soon. There is still no clarity if the wedding would be a grand affair or if they’d host an intimate wedding ceremony.

The report about their possible wedding comes a few months after Nayanthara sparked rumours that the couple was already married when she was spotted with vermilion (sindoor/kumkum) on her forehead. The actress and the director had stepped out to visit a temple when fans noticed the vermilion.

Advertisement

Nayanthara and Vignesh have been together for over seven years now. While they’ve kept their relationship away from the spotlight, they’ve been seen showing each other support on social media platforms. Last year, the couple subtly announced their engagement by sharing a picture in which the couple’s faces were not seen but Nayanthara had her hand placed on Vignesh’s chest while showing her unique engagement ring.

In an interview with Divya Dharshini that aired on Vijay TV last year, Nayanthara said, “It was my engagement ring. We are private people so we didn’t wish to have a grand ceremony. When we decide to get married, we will definitely inform everyone. Our engagement happened in the presence of close family members. We haven’t decided on our wedding yet."

On the work front, Nayanthara and Vignesh are collaborating on Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She is also reportedly a part of Atlee’s film with Shah Rukh Khan but there has been no official statement regarding the same.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.