Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Couple Feed Over 1 Lakh People

One of the Tamil film industry’s most adorable couples, Nayanathara and Vignesh Shivan, are finally married! After being head over heels in love with each other for years, the couple took wedding vows on June 9 in a traditional South Indian wedding at a five-star resort in Mahabalipuram. The wedding ceremony was an intimate celebration attended by only close friends and family.

The lavish event was attended by a number of celebrities and politicians. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Ajith, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are among the celebrities on the guest list.

However, it was the newlyweds’ wonderful gesture that stole the spotlight. Following their wedding, Nayanthara and Vignesh served thousands of people lunch as a token of love and gratitude.

Advertisement

Though the celebration was totally private, with just around 200 people in attendance, the couple marked their special day and made it way more memorable by feeding around 18000 kids and one lakh needy people in elderly homes, temples, and orphanages across Tamil Nadu.

This is a wonderful gift to people from the star couple, and it is being well received by their fans.

A few pictures of the wedding have also emerged on social media and fans are not able to contain their joy.

In the pictures shared by Vignesh, Nayanthara appears to be the most beautiful and regal bride ever. She can be seen dressed in a crimson red saree with embroidery all over it. Other pictures show Vignesh tying the Thali to Nayanthara. He captioned the picture, “On a scale of 10. She’s Nayan & am the one. By God’s Grace. Just married."

Advertisement

Nayanthara and Vignesh started dating each other in 2015. The couple fell in love while shooting for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. After 7 years they finally took their relationship to the next level.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.