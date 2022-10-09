Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Welcome Twin Boys Four Months After Wedding; Share First Pictures

Actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan have welcomed twin boys, the filmmaker confirmed. Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Vignesh shared the first pictures of the couple’s children and shared the big news. The couple welcomed their baby four months after they tied the knot.

“Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa ❤️ We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys❤️❤️ All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us❤️😇 Need all ur blessings for our Uyir😇 & Ulagam," he captioned the pictures.

The news of their baby has taken their fans by surprise. Nevertheless, they are not shying away from showing the couple love. Several fans took to the comments section of Vignesh’s post and congratulated the couple. “Shock but happy," a fan wrote. “Happy for you both," added another. “Beautiful! Congratulations," a third fan wrote.

Vignesh sparked baby rumours last month with a picture he posted on Instagram. The director, sharing a picture with a few pictures with a group of children and Nayanthara, said that he was practicing for the time he becomes a father. “Some kids time 🙂 Practice for the future," his caption read, which led to speculations that Nayanthara and Vignesh could be expecting a baby.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 this year. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, outside of Chennai. Many stars including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi attended the fairytale wedding.

News18 congratulates Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan!

