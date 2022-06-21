Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned - Any Guesses?

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in Chennai on June 9. Their wedding was a private affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. A few celebrities who attended Nayanthara’s wedding included Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, and AR Rahman among others. While the couple is currently enjoying their honeymoon in Thailand, do you what is the combined net worth of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan?

What is Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Combined Net Worth?

If a report by India.com is to be believed, Nayanthara and Vignesh’s combined net worth is estimated to be around Rs 215 crore. Of this, Nayanthara’s property is around Rs 165 crore whereas Vignesh Shivan has an estimated net worth of Rs 50 crore.

What Is Vignesh Shivan’s Net Worth?

Reportedly, Vignesh who is a producer, director, actor, and lyricist of Kollywood charges Rs 1 to 3 crore per film. He is also paid somewhere between Rs 1 to 3 lakh for writing song lyrics. As reported by Forbes, Vignesh’s net worth is over $44 million which is around 300 million in Indian rupees. He also owns a mansion that is worth Rs 20 crore. A report by Koimoi claims Vignesh and Nayanthara also own a house in Poe’s Garden, Chennai.

How Much Does Nayanthara Charge and What All Does She Own?

On the other hand, Nayanthara is one of the highest-paid actresses of South cinema. Reportedly, she charges Rs 10 crore for a 20-day call sheet. The actress also charges Rs 5 crore for any brand endorsement. If reports are to be believed, Nayanthara also owns properties worth Rs 100 crore. Reportedly, she owns multiple residential properties across the country including two luxurious homes in Hyderabad which cost around Rs 15 crore each. She also owns two 4 BHK houses in Chennai. The actress also has a house in Kerala.

Meanwhile, as per another report by Deccan Herald, Nayanthara recently bought a private jet for her personal use.

